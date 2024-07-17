Hearing held over human smuggling claims involving Catholic Charities RGV

A hearing in Edinburg was held over human smuggling claims involving Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating the claims against several migrant aid shelters across the state.

The hearing involving Catholic Charities RGV occurred at the 139th District Court, where attorneys for both the AG and Catholic Charities RGV made their arguments.

Paxton wants authority to bring in Catholic Charities staff for a deposition.

An attorney for Paxton, Levi Fuller, says the deposition is to determine if Catholic Charities has been in violation of any laws of the state. A deposition is a sworn, in person testimony.

Fuller says they're looking at the crime of human smuggling. He said this follows a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who says there is an influx of non-government organizations along the border transporting migrants and has asked the Attorney General to investigate.

Paxton says this authority to investigate comes from the power the AG has over corporations and nonprofits, as they are "creatures of the state."

In response, attorneys for Catholic Charities say there is nothing to suggest their staff is involved in smuggling.

They say they've operated at Anzalduas Park and assisting the city of McAllen, which operates the migrant site at that location, by providing food.

Catholic Charities says they've provided 100 pages of records and sworn written statements by their director.

They also say the AG confused their organization with another called Catholic Charities USA, which they are not a part of.