Hidalgo County adds 19 cases to virus count, 37 cleared in total

EDINBURG – On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 19 in Hidalgo County, according to a release. Among the new cases, 15 involve female patients.

Officials say of the number of active cases, 33 patients are hospitalized, including six in intensive care units.

It was also mentioned of the 217 patients infected with the virus, 37 have been cleared and released from isolation.

All the new patients and their households have been ordered to isolate.