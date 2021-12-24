Hidalgo County assists Edinburg family who lost home due to fire
An Edinburg family who lost their home earlier this week due to a fire received help through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency on Thursday.
The family received money to buy clothes, food and other essentials.
"It gives families a sense of a little bit of assurance to know there's a little bit of a safety net," said HCSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria.
The family is temporarily staying with relatives at the moment.
The Rodriguez’s escaped the fire thanks to their eight-year-old daughter who alerted them to the danger.