Hidalgo County Community Service Agency giving away heaters

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is helping people stay warm by giving away heaters.

There are a limited number of heaters are available, and they are for qualifying families only. One of the requirements is that applicants must be able to meet an income threshold.

Residents can find the application online and turn the application in person. Accommodations can be made for people who can't turn in the application in person.

