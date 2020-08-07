Hidalgo County confirms 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, 431 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 25 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 431 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 790 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 19,534.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 25 individuals for the loss of their loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Adhering to the shelter at home order has helped our community slow the spread of COVID-19. With the newly extended emergency order that took effect yesterday, I am asking the public to continue practicing the recommendations of our medical experts by continuing to shelter at home, wear a mask and practice good hygiene.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 692 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 246 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,245 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,499 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





