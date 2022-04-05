Hidalgo County declares local state of disaster due to wildfires

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to declare a local state of disaster due to recent wildfires in the region.

The declaration goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until terminated by the commissioner's court.

More than 800 acres have burned in four separate wildfires in the county. The court determined current weather conditions are ideal for additional wildfires, which "constitutes an imminent threat of disaster."

The declaration will help facilitate recovery efforts and enact additional safety measures.

Hidalgo County commissioners also enacted a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county. The burn ban goes into effect Wednesday and will remain in effect for 90 days.

The ban prohibits most outdoor burning, except for burning that is authorized for fire training, mining operations or planting and harvesting crops.