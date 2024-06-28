Hidalgo County detention officer arrested on sexual assault of a child charge

Sebastian Rodriguez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A 19-year-old detention officer at the Hidalgo County Jail was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

Sebastian Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday by the Pharr Police Department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Friday news release.

Jail records show Rodriguez was released on a $10,000 bond the same day he was arrested.

“It’s important to note that Rodriguez was not on duty at the time of his arrest, and we have terminated his employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately,” the news release stated. “As an organization, we are committed to upholding public confidence and preserving the community’s trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. We will thoroughly investigate all allegations of employee misconduct and take the necessary actions to ensure accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve."

The news release directed all other questions to the Pharr Police Department.