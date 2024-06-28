Hidalgo County detention officer arrested on sexual assault of a child charge
A 19-year-old detention officer at the Hidalgo County Jail was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.
Sebastian Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday by the Pharr Police Department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Friday news release.
Jail records show Rodriguez was released on a $10,000 bond the same day he was arrested.
“It’s important to note that Rodriguez was not on duty at the time of his arrest, and we have terminated his employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately,” the news release stated. “As an organization, we are committed to upholding public confidence and preserving the community’s trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. We will thoroughly investigate all allegations of employee misconduct and take the necessary actions to ensure accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve."
The news release directed all other questions to the Pharr Police Department.
More News
News Video
-
Two suspects in custody following Cameron Park robbery
-
Former Starr County detention officer charged with making a false statement while...
-
George Alvarez found guilty on all counts in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
-
Medical Breakthroughs: More patients benefiting from total knee replacement surgery
-
Third day of George Alvarez trial ends with jurors deliberating before being...
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions