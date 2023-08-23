Hidalgo County drainage crews working to respond to potential flooding ahead of tropical storms

Amid a potential tropical storm, crews with Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 continued working on $190 million in drainage improvements for the county.

Even though the county didn’t see any storms with the arrival of Tropical Storm Harold, a drainage director said they prepared for major flooding in the area.

“We definitely don't take any type of storm that comes into the gulf lightly, we activate our teams and start looking at areas that have challenges,” Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 Director Raúl Sesin said.

Sesin added that he had crews ready to go through several shifts 24 hours a day to turn on pumps in trouble areas such as Mercedes, near La Villa and also rural Mission, Palmview and Edinburg.