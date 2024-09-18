x

Hidalgo County Elections Department looking to hire more than 300 poll workers

The November elections are less than two months away, and Hidalgo County is in need of poll workers.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can apply to become a poll worker.

The deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration is Oct. 7.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can call the Hidalgo County Elections Department at (956) 318-2570 or click here.

