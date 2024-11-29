Hidalgo County first responders stay vigilant during Thanksgiving holiday

While many enjoyed their time at home with their loved ones, first responders across the Rio Grande Valley were on the clock ensuring the safety of the community.

"Others have to sacrifice in order to protect the community, so everybody can have their peaceful day," Alamo Police Department Sgt. David Rocha said.

Channel 5 News rode along with Sgt. Rocha as he patrolled the streets.

"Driving while intoxicated is a major problem on the roadway," Rocha said.

To stop drivers from making a mistake, Alamo enforces No Refusal all year. But during the holiday season, the entire Valley follows the initiative.

Any driver suspected of being under the influence will need to take a breathalyzer or have their blood drawn.

"It's not more prevalent during the holiday season, it's year round. We have to be vigilant 24/7," Rocha said.

Last year, on Thanksgiving in Alamo, police made three DWI arrest.

Rocha's been with Alamo PD for 12 years and has worked several holidays, just like many other first responders.

"Even though I am away from my family and away from our loved ones, it feels good knowing I am going to be the one on shift during the holidays to help protect the citizens," Pharr Fire Department Engineer Mickey Rojes said.

Pharr firefighters sat together with their second family, enjoying Thanksgiving turkey and the trimmings.

"At the end of the day, they are my brothers, and we enjoy spending time together, although we are away from family we are with our second family," Rojes said.