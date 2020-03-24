Hidalgo County government to suspend normal operations on March 30

Hidalgo County departments and precincts will suspend normal operations on March 30 because of the coronavirus.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to suspend normal operations from March 30 to April 27.

"The suspension of normal operations includes a provision in which county elected officials and department heads will determine how many employees must stay – and which ones – so that the essential functions of county government may continue. County officials are using guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other resources in assessing critical functions," according to a news release from Hidalgo County. "Among the departments deemed most critical are those associated with law enforcement, the health department and emergency management."

Hidalgo County Drainage District #1 will also suspend normal operations.

“This is a necessary step to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Hidalgo County,” County Judge Richard F. Cortez said, according to the news release. “As we continue to say, the best defense against the spread of this highly contagious disease is to stay home.”