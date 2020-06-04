Hidalgo County judge says 45 more people test positive for coronavirus, Starr County hits 43 cases

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says 45 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 679.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, 21 patients were released from isolation on Thursday.

Of the total 679 confirmed cases in the county, 407 have reportedly been released from isolation.

Starry County also announced a new coronavirus case on Thursday.

According to Dr. Jose Vasquez, the county’s health authority, the new case involves a woman in her 50s. She was tested at the military site.

The total number of cases add up to 43 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Starr County. Of those who have been infected, 27 have reportedly recovered.