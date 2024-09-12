Hidalgo County launches limited series podcast

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County’s Public Affairs Division is launching a limited series podcast to inform Rio Grande Valley residents about the mechanisms of county government, according to a news release.

The podcast, “RGV on the Rise,” will also tell listeners what makes the region shine, the release stated.

“I have long believed that communicating with the public is essential to gaining the people’s trust in government,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the news release. “This podcast is yet another tool that we hope to use to be as transparent with the public as we can.”

Cortez will be featured in RGV on the Rise’s debut episode, which is set to be released on Wednesday, September 18. Subsequent episodes will be released in a biweekly basis, the release added.

Topics that will be addressed in upcoming episodes include the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force, water issues, and how Hidalgo County will handle the November elections.

RGV on the Rise will be available on most major podcasting sites, including Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon podcasts, as well as on the Hidalgo County website.