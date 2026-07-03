Hidalgo County launches No Refusal campaign during holiday weekend

It's going to be a festive weekend. The Fourth of July is Saturday, and then Mexico plays in the World Cup on Sunday.

Law enforcement across the Rio Grande Valley wants drivers to make smart choices before they celebrate and hit the road.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said a DWI is one of the most preventable crimes, but it can also be one of the most expensive.

Anyone arrested for a first-time DWI could face a $5,000 bond and the DA says hiring an attorney could cost another $5,000 or more.

That's before any fines, court costs, or other penalties a person may face if convicted.

"Now, if you go out there and kill somebody, then not only are you going to change a family's life, but you're going to change your own life too," Palacios said.

Hidalgo County is under a No Refusal campaign through the holiday weekend. That means anyone who gets pulled over and refuses a breathalyzer test, law enforcement will get a warrant to test their blood alcohol level.

Keep in mind Cameron County enforces No Refusal year-round.

Law enforcement wants all drivers to make smart choices, if not for themselves, then for others on the road. Charges for a DWI increase if someone is hurt or killed.

The message to everyone before this holiday weekend is clear: if you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home first.