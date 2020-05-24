Hidalgo County nears 500 confirmed coronavirus cases

Hidalgo County on Sunday announced 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 497.

Five people from Pharr, four Mission residents, two people from Weslaco, and individuals from McAllen, Edinburg, San Juan and Mercedes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

Officials mentioned no one was released from isolation this weekend. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 283 have been released from isolation.

Thirteen patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.