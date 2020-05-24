Hidalgo County nears 500 confirmed coronavirus cases
Hidalgo County on Sunday announced 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 497.
Five people from Pharr, four Mission residents, two people from Weslaco, and individuals from McAllen, Edinburg, San Juan and Mercedes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.
Officials mentioned no one was released from isolation this weekend. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 283 have been released from isolation.
Thirteen patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police release identity of female found dead on roadside, suspect charged...
-
33-year-old Combes man arrested after nearly striking officer with vehicle
-
Cameron County sheriff's deputy responding to vehicle fire involved in crash
-
NWS meteorologist advises Valley residents to prepare ahead of hurricane season
-
Hotel owner in South Padre Island stepping up health safety procedures