Hidalgo County officials encourage preparedness as hurricane season approaches

The Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management says now’s the time to create a plan for you and your loved ones as hurricane season approaches.

For starters, buying items to help keep water out of your home is a nice start, and for those who don't have much help, Ricardo Saldana says it's important to register for their 211 system. It will let emergency officials know where you are in the event of an emergency, and if they aren't tied up, they can even go and check on you.

However, getting a neighbor to help might be quicker.

"One of the things we highly recommend is that they get with family members or a neighbor that can help them out,” Salinas said. “Go with that neighbor, contact a family member, get out of the home and stay with them. You're a little bit more secure should something happen."

If you do find yourself in a storm, Saldana says to secure in a shelter.

If you can't ride it out, call 911.

The office of emergency management says they will be providing updates on their Facebook and working closely with other agencies like the Red Cross to help those who need it most.

Hurricane season begins June 1.