Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 134 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 134 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from an undisclosed location died due to the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, there has been 2,905 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 99 are confirmed and 35 are probable.

The 134 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 13 people aged 0-19

13 people aged 0-19 • 37 people in their 20s

37 people in their 20s • 74 people in their 30s

74 people in their 30s • 7 people in their 40s

7 people in their 40s • 3 people in their 50s

