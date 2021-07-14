Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 248 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 248 positive cases of COVID-19.
A woman in her 70s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,923 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.
Of the 248 positive cases reported Wednesday, 121 are confirmed, 122 are probable and five are suspect.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 59 people in the 0-19 age group
- 59 people in their 20s
- 52 people in their 30s
- 31 people in their 40s
- 29 people in their 50s
- 8 people in their 60s
- 10 people in the 70+ age group
There are currently 88 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, with 31 of them in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, there are 726 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Since the pandemic began, 94,617 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
