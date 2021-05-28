Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 89 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 89 positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 70s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
2,878 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The county also reported 89 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 24 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 33 are suspect.
According to Friday's report, the age groups who tested positive for COVID-19 were:
- • 29 people in the 0-19 age group
- • 16 people in their 20s
- • 11 people in their 30s
- • 10 people in their 40s
- • 14 people in their 50s
- • 5 people in their 60s
- • 4 people in their 70s+
There have been 91,358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. 87,720 people have been released from isolation, according to the county.
