Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 89 positive cases

7 hours 5 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, May 28 2021 May 28, 2021 May 28, 2021 8:09 AM May 28, 2021 in News
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 89 positive cases of COVID-19. 

A man in his 70s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

2,878 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the county since the start of the pandemic. 

The county also reported 89 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 24 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 33 are suspect. 

According to Friday's report, the age groups who tested positive for COVID-19 were: 

  • 29 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 16 people in their 20s
  • 11 people in their 30s
  • 10 people in their 40s
  • 14 people in their 50s
  • 5 people in their 60s
  • 4 people in their 70s+

There have been 91,358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. 87,720 people have been released from isolation, according to the county. 

THIS WEEK'S COVID-19 REPORTS:

