Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 133 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 133 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 20s from Donna, a man in his 20s from Pharr and a woman in her 70s from Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,877 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

The county also reported 133 positive cases on Thursday. Of those cases, 56 are confirmed, 36 are probable and 41 are suspect.

According to Thursday's report, the age groups who tested positive for COVID-19 were:

• 41 people in the 0-19 age group

21 people in their 20s

18 people in their 30s

25 people in their 40s

16 people in their 50s

6 people in their 60s

6 people in their 70s

There have been 91,269 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. 87,643 people have been released form isolation, according to the county.

