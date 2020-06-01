Hidalgo County reports 11th virus-related death, 12 more test positive in Cameron County

Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Hidalgo County. The patient who died on Monday is identified as a 60-year-old woman from McAllen.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the woman had a history of medical conditions. There are now 11 deaths reported in Hidalgo County. Twenty-six people in the county who have been infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.

Hidalgo County also reported on Monday nine more people tested positive for the virus, according to the news release. Of the 584 total number of people infected in Hidalgo County, 355 have been released from isolation.

In Cameron County, officials announced 12 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 776 confirmed cases.

All the new patients are residents from Brownsville, including a 5-year-old, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Of the 776 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 in Cameron County, 556 have reportedly recovered.