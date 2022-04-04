Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 73 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 73 cases of COVID-19.

A Weslaco female in the 0-19 age group and a Mercedes man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. Neither were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 19 12-19 10 20s 6 30s 8 40s 13 50s 4 60s 4 70+ 9 Total: 73

The county also reported 55 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 42 adults and 13 children.

Of the 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 patients are in intensive care units, including 11 adults and two children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 12 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 197,547 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,887 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 396 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.