Hidalgo County reports 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 208 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 22 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 208 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,740 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 32,406.

“I pray for the rapid recovery of our president and first lady and all of those infected in Hidalgo County,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I send my deepest prayers to the family members who have lost a loved one due to this terrible virus.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 171 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 61 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,371 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,295 known active cases in Hidalgo County.