Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 102 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 102 positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 50s from Alamo, a man in his 20s from Edinburg and a woman in her 60s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,883 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.
The county also reported 102 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases 53 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 17 are suspect.
The 102 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- • 33 in the 0-19 age group
- • 18 people in their 20s
- • 14 people in their 30s
- • 12 people in their 40s
- • 11 people in their 50s
- • 10 people in their 60s
- • 4 people in their 70s
According to a news release, 79 people are in Hidalgo County hospitals and 31 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.
