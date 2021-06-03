Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 102 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 102 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Alamo, a man in his 20s from Edinburg and a woman in her 60s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,883 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

The county also reported 102 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases 53 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 17 are suspect.

The 102 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 33 in the 0-19 age group

According to a news release, 79 people are in Hidalgo County hospitals and 31 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

