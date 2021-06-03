x

Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 102 positive cases

Thursday, June 03 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 102 positive cases of COVID-19. 

A man in his 50s from Alamo, a man in his 20s from Edinburg and a woman in her 60s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began,  2,883 people have died as a result of the virus in the county. 

The county also reported 102 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases 53 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 17 are suspect. 

The 102 people who tested positive are in the following age groups: 

  • 33 in the 0-19 age group
  • 18 people in their 20s
  • 14 people in their 30s
  • 12 people in their 40s
  • 11 people in their 50s
  • 10 people in their 60s
  • 4 people in their 70s

According to a news release, 79 people are in Hidalgo County hospitals and 31 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU. 

