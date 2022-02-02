Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 519 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 519 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five people who died, two were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 50s from McAllen.

The 519 new cases include 84 confirmed cases and 435 probable cases.

The confirmed cases come a day after the county reported it was notified about a backlog of 23,000 positive cases for the month of January. Following the announcement, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said he's asking that the FEMA testing site in Edinburg, which is set to close this week, remain open for an additional two weeks.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 134 12-19 101 20s 66 30s 69 40s 65 50s 46 60s 15 70+ 23 Total: 519

The county also reported 403 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which includes 375 adults and 28 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 99 of them are in intensive care units. They include 95 adults and four children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 67 new staff infections and 186 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 3,104 staff members and 11,179 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 132,747 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,632 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 576 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.

THIS WEEK'S REPORTS: