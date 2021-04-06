Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 90 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were all males from the cities of Edinburg, Mercedes, Mission and Weslaco whose ages ranged from their 50s to over the age of 70s, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,775 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 90 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 42 are confirmed and 48 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 85,296 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,602 of those cases remain active.

114 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 45 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.