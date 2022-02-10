Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 585 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 585 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the eight people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest victim was a McAllen man in his 20s.

The 585 new cases include 128 confirmed cases and 457 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 109 12-19 117 20s 71 30s 79 40s 64 50s 62 60s 32 70+ 51 Total: 585

The county also reported 353 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, which includes 329 adults and 24 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 106 of them are in intensive care units. They include 98 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 14 new staff infections and 88 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 4,208 staff members and 14,363 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 159,892 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,682 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 930 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

