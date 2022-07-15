Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 973 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 973 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who died were in their 70s or older and were from Edinburg, McAllen and Mission. Two people were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from July 12 through July 14, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 153 12-19 93 20s 134 30s 137 40s 138 50s 119 60s 83 70+ 116 Total: 973

The county also reported that 97 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 80 adults and 17 children.

Of the 97 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 people are in intensive care units. They include 16 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,935 people have died due to the virus in the county and 214,966 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,752 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.