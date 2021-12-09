Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 128 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 128 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The deceased individual was a vaccinated man in his 40s from Mission, the report stated.

The 128 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 21 12-19 14 20s 19 30s 10 40s 22 50s 12 60s 16 70+ 14 Total: 128

A total of 64 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of eight patients from Wednesday. The 64 hospitalized individuals include 61 adult patients and three pediatric patients.

Of the 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. All 21 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 17 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 819 staff members and 4,284 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,002 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,507 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 796 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.