Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 155 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 155 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The deceased individual, a man in his 30s from Edinburg, was not vaccinated, the report stated.

The 155 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 31 12-19 23 20s 23 30s 18 40s 16 50s 23 60s 9 70+ 12 Total: 155

A total of 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 52 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, zero staff members and zero students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 752 staff members and 3,982 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,064 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,493 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 520 active cases in the county.

