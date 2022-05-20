Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 359 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 359 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

An Alamo woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus, according to the report. She was not vaccinated.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 64 12-19 69 20s 61 30s 42 40s 53 50s 37 60s 18 70+ 15 Total: 359

The county also reported that 15 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 adults and two children.

Of the 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, no new staff members and students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,911 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 373 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.