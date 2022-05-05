Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 77 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 77 cases of COVID-19.

A Mission man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 18 12-19 13 20s 15 30s 9 40s 8 50s 6 60s 1 70+ 7 Total: 77

The county also reported that 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 adults and two children.

Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and six students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,931 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,908 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 231 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

