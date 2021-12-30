Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 600 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 600 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 70s from Alamo and a man in his 40s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. One of the men was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 600 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 87 12-19 66 20s 166 30s 101 40s 74 50s 57 60s 20 70+ 29 Total: 600

A total of 88 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 75 adult patients and 13 pediatric patients.

Of the 88 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 are in intensive care units. They include 27 adults and one pediatric patient.

The county didn't report any school-related infections on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 123,725 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,528 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,586 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

