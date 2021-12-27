Hidalgo County reports three unvaccinated deaths, 280 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 280 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Two men in their 30s from Edinburg, and a woman in her 70s from McAllen died as a result of the virus. All three people were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The 280 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 50 12-19 45 20s 54 30s 43 40s 41 50s 21 60s 14 70+ 12 Total: 280

A total of 76 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 67 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Of the 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 are in intensive care units, including 19 adults and one pediatric patient.

The county didn't report any school-related infections on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 122,658 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,525 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,104 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.