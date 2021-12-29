Hidalgo County reports one unvaccinated death, 400 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one unvaccinated death and 400 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 70s from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The last time the county reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 in a single day was Sept. 22, when the county recorded 599 new infections.

The 400 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 45 12-19 51 20s 107 30s 62 40s 60 50s 39 60s 21 70+ 15 Total: 400

A total of 80 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 71 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Of the 80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 are in intensive care units. All the patients in the ICU are adults.

The county didn't report any school-related infections on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 123,125 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,526 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,099 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

