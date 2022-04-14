Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 15 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 15 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 1 12-19 4 20s 3 30s 1 40s 2 50s 1 60s 1 70+ 2 Total: 15

The county also reported 34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 31 adults and three children.

Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 adult patients are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, eight students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,932 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,895 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 200 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.