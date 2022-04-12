Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 167 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 167 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 40 12-19 46 20s 9 30s 19 40s 25 50s 22 60s 4 70+ 2 Total: 167

The county also reported that 44 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 36 adults and eight children.

Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 patients are in intensive care units, including 11 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and four students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,816 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,893 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 221 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

