Hidalgo County residents react to receiving space heaters

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency gave away space heaters to families in need.

"We've got a little over 150 units that we have to be able to provide to vulnerable families," Hidalgo County CSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria said. “In times of a crisis or an emergency such as the weather event, we make space heaters available to families."

On Friday morning, more than 50 families arrived, completed their applications, and drove home with a new way to stay warm. The CSA also gave families smoke detectors to help keep them safe.

The agency plans to keep handing out heaters as long as there is a need. For more information, contact the CSA office at 956-383-6240.

