Hidalgo County sets up second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in La Joya

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County, in partnership with Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and the La Joya school district, will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9, 2021.

The second dose is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 11 at the La Joya Abraham Lincoln Building, located at 801 College Dr. in La Joya.

The return date on the vaccine card for those individuals should say April 8, 2021 according to a news release from the county.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department will administer the second dose vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Building. All residents who are eligible for their second-dose vaccination should bring their picture ID and vaccination cards.

According to the release, recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the registration forms which can be downloaded here.