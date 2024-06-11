Hidalgo County sheriff: Knife-wielding man killed in officer-involved shooting near Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

A male armed with a knife was killed Tuesday in an officer involved shooting near Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6600 block of West Drive Tuesday at around 6:26 p.m. after a woman reported her dad had stabbed her mom, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

At the scene, deputies encountered an unidentified man with a knife, Guerra said in a social media post.

The suspect “lunged” at deputies and shots were fired, Guerra said.

“Suspect didn’t survive,” Guerra said, noting that less than lethal weapons were “non-effective.”

