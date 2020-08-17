Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated kidnapping
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that deputies are investigating an aggravated kidnapping.
At 12:09 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office tweeted that a victim "had been recovered" and "two male suspects are currently in custody."
The kidnapping occurred on the 3900 Block of Albanian Street in rural Edinburg, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Happening Now: HCSO is currently investigating a report of an aggravated kidnapping. The victim anadult male has been recovered and two male suspects are currently in custody. This investigation is ongoing. Update will follow.
