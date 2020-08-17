x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated kidnapping

2 hours 58 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 11:15 AM August 17, 2020 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that deputies are investigating an aggravated kidnapping.

At 12:09 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office tweeted that a victim "had been recovered" and "two male suspects are currently in custody."

The kidnapping occurred on the 3900 Block of Albanian Street in rural Edinburg, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days