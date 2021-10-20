Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office name fifth suspect in deadly Mission shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office named a 27-year-old man as the latest suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Mission last week.

Officials said Obed Peña, 27, is wanted on two arrest warrants, including first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Leonardo Veliz.

Authorities said Peña could be driving a gray four-door Dodge Ram and is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation began on Thursday after deputies responded to a Stripes convenience store located at Farm to Market Road 492 and Highway 107 in Mission regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses said they saw several men armed with handguns fighting in the parking lot before multiple gunshots were fired and the suspects drove away.

A passing motorist reported finding two men, Veliz and an unidentified victim, gunshot wounds inside their vehicle.

The motors took the two men to a local hospital, where Veliz was later pronounced dead.

Four men have since been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.