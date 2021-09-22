Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in auto theft investigation
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.
The man is suspected of stealing a black 2018 Dodge Journey from the area of Mile 20 and Val Verde Road in Edcouch.
The vehicle was last seen being crossed through the Hidalgo Port of Entry into Mexico on Aug. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to call 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
New exhibit at Brownsville museum shows how water can impact community
-
Hidalgo County reports 11 new coronavirus-related deaths
-
Valley professor writes third book on immigration
-
New interactive water exhibit on display at Brownsville museum
-
Authorities searching for person of interest in auto theft in Edcouch