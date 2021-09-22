x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in auto theft investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in an auto theft investigation. 

The man is suspected of stealing a black 2018 Dodge Journey from the area of Mile 20 and Val Verde Road in Edcouch. 

The vehicle was last seen being crossed through the Hidalgo Port of Entry into Mexico on Aug. 27. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-383-8114. 

