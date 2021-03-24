Hidalgo County to hold COVID-19 first dose clinic at Donna High School

Hidalgo County will distribute 1,500 Moderna vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, March 25, at Donna High School, according to a news release from the county.

County officials ask people seeking a first dose in the Donna area to make an appointment via the county's new online portal beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The clinic will take place Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at Donna High School located at 2301 Wood Avenue.

The clinic comes after health officials say they were directed by the state to convert some of this week's second dose allotment to first doses. The state announced Tuesday it will expand eligibility to all adults starting Monday, March 29.

The clinic will be hosted by Donna ISD and Hidalgo County, in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department, Hidalgo County Precinct 1, city of Donna, and South Texas College, the news release stated.