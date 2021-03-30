Hidalgo County to hold second dose vaccine clinic in Elsa

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Public Affairs

Hidalgo County will hold a second dose vaccine clinic in Elsa on Thursday, April 1.

The clinic is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 4 at the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Benny Layton Memorial Stadium in Elsa.

The second dose clinic will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same stadium, which is located on Yellow Jacket Drive and Mile 17 in north Elsa.

Recipients are asked to bring a photo ID and their COVID-19 vaccination card.

Pre-screening forms will be on site.

The clinic is being put on through the county, Hildalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner's Office and Edcouch-Elsa ISD.