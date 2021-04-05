Hidalgo County to hold second dose vaccine clinic in Mercedes

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will hold a second dose vaccine clinic in Mercedes on Tuesday, April 6.

The clinic is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 9 at the Mercedes Live Stock Show Grounds.

The clinic will take place Tuesday at the live stock show grounds located at 1000 N. Texas Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials ask residents to bring their photo ID and vaccination card. Pre-screening forms will be available on-site.

The clinic is a partnership between the county, the city of Mercedes and Mercedes ISD.