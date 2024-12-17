Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College

Hidalgo cross country star Rosbel Barrera signed his letter of intent to Western Texas College on Monday morning. Barrera will be running cross country and track and field with the school.

He qualified for state in cross country, placing 20th overall. He also placed 5th at Regionals.

With his stellar performance this past season, Barrera took home first team all-district, first team all-region, and third team all-state.

"One thing is that a lot of people from the Valley were going over there and they we're talking really good about the college," Barerra said. "That made me kind of look into it... The coach is really nice. He really seemed interested in me, he cared about me."