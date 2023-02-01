x

Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr

A Houston-area resident claimed a top prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million in Pharr.

The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes Store on 100 West Nolana Loop. The winner, a resident of La Porte, elected to remain anonymous.

The scratch-off was the One Million Dollar Crossword and offers more than $289 million in total prizes. But the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are around one in three.

