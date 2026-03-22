Trailer loaded with hay bales catches fire, causes road closure in Edinburg
A trailer carrying hay bales caught fire in Edinburg, causing a road closure, according to the city of Edinburg.
The city said the southbound Frontage Road from Ric Mar to Letty Street is expected to be closed for about four hours while emergency crews and the Public Works Department work to contain the fire.
Traffic will be rerouted from the Frontage Road to Letty Street, then to Fernandez Street and back onto Frontage Road via Ric Mar.
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