Cameron County judge calls for transparency, environmental responsibility amid oil refinery development

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. (Courtesy photo)

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. released a statement in reference to a multi-billion dollar oil refinery project at the Port of Brownsville.

Treviño said the refinery could bring economic activity and jobs to the area, but he cautioned that the community must take time to fully understand the scale and implications of the project.

"I took my time to digest this before making a statement, because we need to pause for a moment and truly analyze what may be about to happen in Cameron County," Treviño said. "Let me be clear. I am in favor of this. This could be a good thing for Cameron County and could bring significant investment and opportunity to our region."

As previously reported, the America First Refining project will be built on 240 acres of land at the Port of Brownsville. It will create up to 1,500 construction jobs during the building process and around 500 people will have permanent jobs at the refinery once it's completed.

The refinery will produce about 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum a year. The project is set to break ground in April.

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Treviño said a project like this would fundamentally change the region.

"If developments like this move forward as expected, Cameron County is on the path to becoming a major metropolitan area, much like Houston, Dallas, or San Antonio," Treviño said. "That means more opportunity, but it also means more people, higher home values, more demand on infrastructure, and greater pressure on housing and property taxes."

He also said environmental protection must remain a priority.

"We must also be mindful of the environmental impact that a project of this scale could have on our region," Treviño said. "We must remain vigilant in protecting our land, our air, and our water, and ensure our community is safeguarded from any potential hazards."

Treviño also raised concerns about transparency, claiming that port officials have indicated the refinery has been under discussion for years.

"If this project has truly been in the works for many years, it is fair for the citizens of Cameron County to ask why the community is only now hearing about it in such a sudden way," Treviño said. "Projects of this magnitude do not happen overnight. Our residents deserve to be informed and engaged in conversations that will shape the future of our region."

Treviño also pointed out inconsistencies about how much this project is going to cost and said he does not support offering tax incentives to the project.

"Numbers shift from hundreds of billions to billions. People deserve clear and honest answers," Treviño said. "And let me be clear on one more thing, I will not support tax incentives for this project. Since this project has been announced and is supposedly coming to the Port of Brownsville and we are no longer competing with any other area for this project; it should stand on its own, without asking taxpayers to subsidize it."

Treviño said the progress of this scale is the result of years of work done by many leaders in the area.

"This is also not the work of any one person. Progress of this magnitude is always the result of years of effort by many, from local leaders and institutions to state and federal partners. No single individual should claim credit for a project of this size," Treviño said. "As we look ahead, we must reflect on both the promise and the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. This could be a historic moment for Cameron County, but only if we prepare responsibly, communicate transparently, and move forward together as a community."